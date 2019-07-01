American Investment Services Has Raised By $2.26 Million Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Upped By $58.17 Million Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake

American Investment Services Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Investment Services Inc acquired 28,266 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The American Investment Services Inc holds 275,649 shares with $22.27M value, up from 247,383 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $324.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.75. About 5.34 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 10.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp acquired 736,356 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)'s stock declined 7.03%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 7.57M shares with $604.23M value, up from 6.84 million last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $23.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.43. About 1.01 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & holds 705,749 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.31% or 33,940 shares. 5.77 million were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Incorporated. Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd Company holds 114,955 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 89,847 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. West Family Invs holds 0.47% or 23,240 shares in its portfolio. 35 were reported by Tortoise Capital. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.51% or 2.45M shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Inc owns 4.04 million shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 10,138 were accumulated by Private Ocean. Dupont holds 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 195,039 shares. First Merchants reported 60,086 shares stake. Agf Investments America holds 1.07% or 37,334 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wallace Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,270 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $80 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, February 14. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $83 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

American Investment Services Inc decreased Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) stake by 8,386 shares to 15,495 valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wec Energy Group Inc stake by 3,899 shares and now owns 11,380 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. Imperial Capital maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rating on Friday, March 15. Imperial Capital has “Sell” rating and $78 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, January 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “Underperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 1. JP Morgan upgraded United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rating on Thursday, January 10. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $95 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 8,016 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 642,750 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 730,594 shares. 103,558 are held by U S Global. Us Bank De holds 11,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.27% stake. Fagan Associates has 4,975 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.45% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And holds 174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil reported 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0% or 3,500 shares. 59,700 are held by Andra Ap. Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Sector Pension Board has 99,153 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 7.55 million shares to 9.71M valued at $267.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 111,036 shares and now owns 1,874 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.