American Investment Services Has Lowered Its Pnm Res (PNM) Stake; Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake By $2.81 Million

American Investment Services Inc decreased Pnm Res Inc (PNM) stake by 35.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Investment Services Inc sold 8,386 shares as Pnm Res Inc (PNM)’s stock rose 8.31%. The American Investment Services Inc holds 15,495 shares with $734,000 value, down from 23,881 last quarter. Pnm Res Inc now has $4.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 320,502 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM COMPANY’S 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Profit Down on Settlement Costs

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 13.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Portland Investment Counsel Inc holds 323,480 shares with $17.55M value, down from 375,580 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $98.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.30 million shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PNM’s profit will be $97.32 million for 10.37 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 232.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 95,497 shares stake. Moreover, Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 100 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% or 37,289 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 138,849 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan owns 109,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qs Lc holds 0.09% or 180,529 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 106,069 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 60,300 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 329 shares. 111,510 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1,171 shares in its portfolio. James Invest Rech accumulated 59,927 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 338,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Matarin Ltd Llc holds 0.42% or 123,217 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNM Resources has $52.5000 highest and $41 lowest target. $45.67’s average target is -10.47% below currents $51.01 stock price. PNM Resources had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Share Price Is Up 75% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.