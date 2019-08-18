American Investment Services Has Lifted Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) as Stock Rose; Republic Services (RSG) Market Value Rose While Kornitzer Capital Management Trimmed Position

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 63,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 501,298 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.29M, down from 564,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 1.19M shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.19% or 436,626 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 963,310 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com accumulated 73,797 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 41,914 shares. Prtnrs Grp Holding Ag invested in 483,691 shares or 5.33% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 12,061 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.66M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.4% or 58,242 shares. Jane Street Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 1,938 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 521,919 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 79,165 shares. 130 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management Inc. Barclays Pcl owns 269,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atria Ltd Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 43,234 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.84 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 273,870 shares to 346,396 shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 8,386 shares to 15,495 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,052 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 488,897 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. B And T Dba Alpha stated it has 19,975 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Sol Capital Mngmt owns 7,766 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 3.26 million shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate invested in 2,240 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Indiana Tru And Invest Management owns 7,135 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Amer Research And Mngmt owns 140,255 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.1% or 4,844 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Asset has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). North Star Asset Management reported 8,507 shares stake. 7.27M are owned by Bancorporation Of America De. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 13,941 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh reported 8,181 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 3,969 shares. Cypress Capital has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).