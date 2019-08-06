American Investment Services Has Lifted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake; Csu Producer Resources Has Decreased Position in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by $960,500 as Market Value Declined

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 750,705 shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 74,321 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny holds 29,799 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company has 1,228 shares. Penbrook Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thomasville Bancorp holds 3,914 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 150 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,952 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,844 shares. Tctc Hldgs Lc owns 409,078 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has 54,392 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment holds 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 138,695 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nbt Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Icon Advisers Commerce holds 17,900 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 25,348 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5,081 shares to 13,954 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,532 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 6,387 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Turtle Creek Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.14% or 21,300 shares. Regions Finance Corp reported 3,148 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.03% or 133,388 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 20,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 239 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 2,915 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.08% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 19,267 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 20,048 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 10,857 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 19,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 3,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 38,908 shares.

