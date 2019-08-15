American Investment Services Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $2.26 Million; Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Shorts Decreased By 6.28%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) had a decrease of 6.28% in short interest. INNT’s SI was 1.73M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.28% from 1.85 million shares previously. With 824,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s short sellers to cover INNT’s short positions. The SI to Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 13.1%. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8. About 55,758 shares traded. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) has declined 80.84% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.84% the S&P500. Some Historical INNT News: 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Oper Chief and Chief Medical Officer; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 13/03/2018 – lnnovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INNT); 17/05/2018 – Celiac Disease KOL and Management Meetings around the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) conference on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington, D.C; 16/05/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2018 Key Financial and Corporate Highlights; 17/05/2018 – Celiac Disease KOL and Management Meetings around the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) conference on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washi; 16/05/2018 – Innovate Biopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 16/05/2018 – lnnovate Biopharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2018 Key Financial and Corporate Highlights; 09/05/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts for the Digestive Disease Week 2018 Conference

American Investment Services Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Investment Services Inc acquired 28,266 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The American Investment Services Inc holds 275,649 shares with $22.27M value, up from 247,383 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $285.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 3.10 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 29.99% above currents $67.39 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14.

American Investment Services Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 14,186 shares to 457,532 valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) stake by 6,647 shares and now owns 17,991 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VPU) was reduced too.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. The company has market cap of $28.71 million. The Company’s late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease , and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease.