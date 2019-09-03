American Investment Services Has Increased Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Shorts Raised By 0.39%

Clearsign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) had an increase of 0.39% in short interest. CLIR’s SI was 1.07 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.39% from 1.06 million shares previously. With 82,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Clearsign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s short sellers to cover CLIR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 184,950 shares traded or 262.47% up from the average. ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) has declined 36.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CLIR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Clearsign Combustion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLIR); 21/03/2018 – ClearSign Announces Completion of Follow-On Project for Aera Energy; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss/Shr 63c; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss $9.68M; 14/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corp Appoints Susanne Meline to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corporation Announces Full Year 2017 Results; 14/03/2018 ClearSign Combustion Corporation Appoints Susanne Meline to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 11/05/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/03/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM FOUR TO FIVE AND APPOINTED MELINE TO FILL VACANCY

American Investment Services Inc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Investment Services Inc acquired 6,206 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The American Investment Services Inc holds 129,745 shares with $15.98M value, up from 123,539 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $218.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 4.22M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. The company has market cap of $35.77 million. The Company’s Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ClearSign Combustion Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Standex International only industrial gainer; Manitowoc and Ocean Power Technologies among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ATGE, FL, FSLY and TELL among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ocean Power Technologies leads industrial gainers; Raven Industries and Cemtrex among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ClearSign Combustion +52% as demonstration project OKd by regulator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ClearSign Combustion Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.89 million shares or 1.83% more from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,241 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp holds 0% or 10,555 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Icm Asset Management Wa invested in 1.67M shares or 1.15% of the stock. Blackrock Inc invested in 106,940 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 200 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 32,454 shares. 5,740 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 14 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0% invested in ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 357,628 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 86 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR). Stifel owns 332,766 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $101,240 activity. Pate Bruce Alan also bought $101,240 worth of ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) on Friday, May 17.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 22.39% above currents $116.11 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L had bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074 on Wednesday, August 7.

American Investment Services Inc decreased Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) stake by 6,647 shares to 17,991 valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,666 shares and now owns 18,420 shares. Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B Inc owns 147,471 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt holds 17,372 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brinker Capital has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Leavell Mgmt Incorporated owns 45,266 shares. Whitnell And owns 17,865 shares. Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 24,122 were accumulated by Smithfield. Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited invested in 57,941 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,998 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept holds 2.82% or 53,698 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas & reported 14,169 shares.