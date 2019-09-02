American Investment Services Has Decreased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Valuation Declined; Ashmore Group Plc Holds Holding in Icici Bank LTD (IBN)

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 14,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 457,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 471,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 127.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94M, up from 996,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 5.58M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/04/2018 – GARG: INDIA PROBE AGENCIES GETTING INTO BOTTOM OF ICICI ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 16/04/2018 – ICICI: NO MATTER NEEDS TO BE REPORTED UNDER REGULATION 30; 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 393,352 shares to 991,698 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Will September Exceed Analysts’ Expectations? – Forbes” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited owns 344,078 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment holds 1.55M shares. Montecito Natl Bank Trust owns 57,554 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sigma Invest Counselors owns 3,865 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested in 41,501 shares. 1.01M are owned by Gotham Asset Lc. 319.74M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Lafayette Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,184 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 0.25% or 7,744 shares in its portfolio. 2.11M are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,100 shares. Cahill Advsr holds 16,429 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Gold Tr by 131,639 shares to 595,471 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,649 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).