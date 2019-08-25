American Investment Services Has Boosted Stake in International Business Machs (IBM); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Lifted by Bbr Partners Llc

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 43,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 36,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.82 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 19,239 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 48,898 shares. Quantum Capital Management reported 4,044 shares stake. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 208,350 shares. Windward Management Ca holds 0.85% or 65,795 shares. State Street has 1.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 150.20M shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Limited Company invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kj Harrison Prtnrs has invested 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 138,271 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wharton Business Gru has 86,716 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsr invested in 0.84% or 64,123 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 165,000 shares. Wright Investors Serv reported 2.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 16,543 are held by Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Liability.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 1.82 million shares to 19,750 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,984 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 572,000 were reported by Old Republic. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,331 shares. Burney Co stated it has 76,697 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 54,954 shares. Weatherly Asset LP holds 0.48% or 16,773 shares. 2,253 are held by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,694 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 1,430 shares. Macquarie Group holds 93,815 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Management Limited reported 13,185 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, 10 has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com reported 1,440 shares. Axa reported 662,325 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose Limited has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,186 shares to 457,532 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,380 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).