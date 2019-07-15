American Investment Services Has Boosted Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $763,338 as Share Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Holder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Increased Its Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78M shares traded or 38.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.72. About 3.50 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Llc holds 0.09% or 11,779 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 1.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 25,731 shares. Argent Management Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2,276 were accumulated by Bsw Wealth. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited, California-based fund reported 100,337 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 2,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Round Table Services Lc has invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.62% or 50,185 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 8,844 shares. Lvm Management Mi holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 121,709 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 1.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Joel Isaacson & Ltd holds 54,365 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.96% or 853,664 shares.

