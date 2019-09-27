American Investment Services Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.42 Million; Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Holder Schneider Capital Management Lowered Position

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 457,343 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25 million, down from 573,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 76,421 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500.

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 24,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 432,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.71M, down from 457,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 2.71M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares to 259,552 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 131,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.