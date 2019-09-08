American Investment Services Decreased Its Position in Pnm Res (PNM) by $394,142; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Maintains Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31 million shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 23,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 274,684 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares to 275,649 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNM Resources’ (PNM) CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNM Resources Board Introduces Two New Directors – PRNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consider This Before Buying PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) For The 2.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PNM’s profit will be $98.36M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 232.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 198,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 49,228 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 195,589 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 121,921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 91,091 shares. Smith Graham & Lp holds 0.75% or 144,700 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.03% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 51,530 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 17,801 shares. Camarda invested in 0% or 12 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested 1.19% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Wedge Management L Lp Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 21,891 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 9.21M shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 283 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.