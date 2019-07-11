American Investment Services Decreased By $836,974 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Shorts Raised By 1.88%

American Investment Services Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Investment Services Inc sold 14,186 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The American Investment Services Inc holds 457,532 shares with $27.05 million value, down from 471,718 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $236.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 822,537 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) had an increase of 1.88% in short interest. MSBI’s SI was 488,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.88% from 479,500 shares previously. With 57,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)’s short sellers to cover MSBI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 109 shares traded. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) has declined 17.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Midland States Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSBI); 04/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Announces Participation in D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 07/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Names Stephen Erickson CFO; 19/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Names Jeffrey Ludwig President; 08/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP NAMES LUDWIG PRESIDENT, CEO OF BANK; 07/03/2018 Midland States Bancorp Announces Executive Management Promotions; 08/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company has market cap of $617.63 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. It has a 12.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.94 billion for 11.94 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

