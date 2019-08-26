American Investment Services Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $836,974; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $1.75 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 11,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 26,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 14,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 457,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 471,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 628,864 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 52,409 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aspen Invest accumulated 0.66% or 15,947 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). D E Shaw & Company accumulated 0.07% or 958,247 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.7% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 87,170 shares. Ledyard State Bank holds 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 90,232 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding holds 0.6% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1.99M shares. 36,160 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 31,592 shares stake. American Natl Tx reported 0.81% stake. America First Invest Advsr Limited Com has 253 shares. Argi Investment Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.24% stake.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares to 275,649 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Company owns 1.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 146,781 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 2.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet State Bank Ltd reported 44,205 shares stake. Sonata Cap Gru Inc invested in 2,620 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Com holds 180,000 shares. First Merchants owns 31,613 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Reliant Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 2.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btr Capital Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 134,191 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 1.76 million shares stake. Town And Country Bancorporation And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 9,213 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Sabal Company reported 1.56% stake. 13,232 were accumulated by Mitchell Cap Management. 3.31M were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 340,649 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP invested in 6.26% or 4.57 million shares.