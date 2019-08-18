American Investment Services Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Marketfield Asset Management Has Lowered Its Lennar (LEN) Position

American Investment Services Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Investment Services Inc sold 14,186 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The American Investment Services Inc holds 457,532 shares with $27.05 million value, down from 471,718 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 6,976 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Marketfield Asset Management Llc holds 93,990 shares with $4.61 million value, down from 100,966 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $15.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.48M shares traded or 36.49% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar has $60 highest and $4700 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is 9.42% above currents $49.25 stock price. Lennar had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18 to “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21 to “Neutral”. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Hold” rating by CFRA on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covalent Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 33,400 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs accumulated 244 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability reported 4.53M shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 11,125 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 21,104 shares. Qs Limited Com reported 2,944 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 5,219 shares. Whittier accumulated 1,802 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 3,708 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com invested in 0.05% or 3,986 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct has invested 2.47% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 38,124 shares. Dubuque Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.03 million for 9.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 931,886 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.91% stake. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 37,552 shares. 462,100 are held by Country Trust National Bank & Trust. Biondo Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.35% or 91,016 shares. 97,754 are held by Old Point Fincl Service N A. Amp Capital Ltd has 0.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.65 million shares. 1.00M were reported by Rathbone Brothers Plc. The Massachusetts-based Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Verus Finance Prtn holds 6,594 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt accumulated 21,809 shares. Miller Howard Invests has 2.81% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.73 million shares. Montecito Commercial Bank & Tru invested in 1.04% or 57,554 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.00% above currents $56.65 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $62 target. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.