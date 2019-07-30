American Investment Services Cut Position in Allete (ALE) by $473,386; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 276.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 317,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 432,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 115,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 263,312 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 5,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 15,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.24. About 163,812 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 7.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit to Build, Own and Operate 80-Megawatt Wind Energy Facility Near Great Falls, Montana; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – PROJECT WILL EXPAND WIND PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 700 MEGAWATTS ACROSS SIX STATES; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 08/05/2018 – ALLETE CEO Says Diversification Fuels Growth Outlook at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 62,521 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 82,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 6,490 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 9,269 shares. 1.29M are owned by Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Swiss Bank accumulated 85,400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 22,900 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 112 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 23,457 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 72,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd reported 46,438 shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 111,180 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.31% or 432,815 shares. First Personal Fincl Services reported 96 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 28,611 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Put) by 80,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.22 million activity.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cornerstone Announces 2019 Financial Analyst Day – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cornerstone Awarded Best Corporate Extended Enterprise Learning System by Talented Learning – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy for a Seemingly Sleepy Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand: Can Its Results Move From The Land Time Forgot – Seeking Alpha” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone Sets Date to Announce Q2 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares to 129,745 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,715 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 21.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ALE’s profit will be $38.20 million for 29.47 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by ALLETE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.29% negative EPS growth.