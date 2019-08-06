American Investment Services Boosted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $2.26 Million as Valuation Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined While West Oak Capital Boosted Holding

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27 million, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.59. About 2.72M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.54. About 2.95M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Increases Synthetic Base Stock Production Capacity, While Strengthening Supply Chain Network – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has 2.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 150,301 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Lc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or stated it has 68,487 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Res Fund Inc stated it has 1.49M shares or 20.4% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil owns 45,000 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & invested in 24,665 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 441,634 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 1.44 million shares. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raymond James Tru Na reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boltwood Capital has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 353,080 shares. Guardian owns 45,673 shares. Peavine Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,813 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 5,773 shares to 10,052 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 75,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,933 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).