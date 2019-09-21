American Intl Group (Put) (AIG) Market Valuation Rose While Walleye Trading Lowered Its Stake by $4.10 Million; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Increased Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $534,160

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 12,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 393,347 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47 million, up from 381,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 9.92 million shares traded or 31.10% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 14/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Reuters) — China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold its equity holding in Blackstone Group LP, the U.S. private equity firm said in a filing, ending an 11-year investment; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: BLACKSTONE,SAUDI ARABIA PIF VEHICLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into US subprime car-loan market; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (AIG) by 73.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 77,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, down from 104,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 4.91 million shares traded or 34.23% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $246.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,766 shares to 98,616 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,535 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Put) (NYSE:AU) by 162,800 shares to 210,500 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 32,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NTES).

