American Intl Group New (AIG) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Decreased Stake by $2.79 Million; Channing Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Dorman Products (DORM) by $1.73 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 19,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 412,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.97 million, down from 432,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.32. About 135,880 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in American Intl Group New (AIG) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 52,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 180,827 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, down from 233,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 6.58 million shares traded or 81.03% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management owns 32 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 3,200 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Limited has 2.56% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Benjamin F Edwards Com has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd has 0.83% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 263,420 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 13 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Communication has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Atlanta Cap Mgmt Com L L C owns 647,525 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,505 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,864 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4,019 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 19,715 shares. D E Shaw & Company reported 13,226 shares. 420 were accumulated by Captrust.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 42,782 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $41.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 60,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.18M for 22.56 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 13.68 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest Cap invested in 4,184 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 27,705 shares. Colony Group Inc Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Prudential stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tower Llc (Trc) accumulated 1,394 shares or 0% of the stock. Rockland owns 61,835 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 208,252 shares. 1.21M are owned by Westwood Gru Incorporated. 9,125 are owned by Mcrae Cap Mgmt. Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust holds 9,387 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northstar Grp has 7,745 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd has 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Carroll Finance Assocs invested in 0% or 636 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).