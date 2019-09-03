American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Stock Price Rose While Towercrest Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Indexiq Advisors Has Decreased Cummins (CMI) Position by $2.31 Million as Share Value Declined

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 240,670 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 14,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 28,509 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 43,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $147.68. About 82,643 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 146,282 shares to 265,020 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 48,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rich Freeland President and COO of Cummins to retire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.86M are held by Blackrock. Duncker Streett And holds 0% or 50 shares. First National Trust owns 2,924 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 1.53M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.22% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 20,751 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 202,598 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 36,574 shares. Miller Howard Invests, New York-based fund reported 485,381 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 5,202 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co holds 24 shares. 9,962 are owned by Gam Holdg Ag. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 117 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Citigroup owns 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 123,134 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $591.00M for 9.61 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Capital Returns Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 8.65% or 375,135 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 336,551 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 427 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 2,041 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.52% or 775,468 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.00M shares. Becker Capital Management owns 1.14M shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 12,892 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 1.75M shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability reported 941,558 shares. Regions Corporation reported 0.02% stake. 101 were accumulated by Jnba Advsr. Morgan Stanley owns 3.99M shares. Channing Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.36% or 179,915 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AIG to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.