American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Stake Lifted by Towercrest Capital Management; Realty Income (O) Market Valuation Declined While Tarbox Group Has Lowered Position

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 1.72 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 547,338 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,402 shares to 196,964 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 150,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,493 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Strategies LP reported 55,175 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Bp Public Ltd reported 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Buckhead Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.97% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Us Comml Bank De holds 63,162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 115,972 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 17,557 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pzena Invest Management Ltd reported 12.30 million shares stake. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 4,070 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 24,173 shares. 219,525 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Ltd. Confluence Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Patten & Patten Tn owns 12,105 shares. M Securities has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 6,071 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 544 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated owns 1.33M shares. Lasalle Mngmt Securities Limited Com accumulated 48,822 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Aspiriant Llc holds 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 6,222 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 8,871 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 2,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 483,031 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company owns 17,736 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset reported 25,372 shares. Honeywell Inc owns 88,953 shares. North Star Invest Corporation holds 4,725 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 10,400 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,911 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,618 shares.