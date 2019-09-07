American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Stake Has Upped by Towercrest Capital Management; Analog Devices Com Usd0.16 2/3 (ADI) Share Value Rose While Ftb Advisors Boosted Position by $446,565

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com Usd0.16 2/3 (ADI) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 45,899 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 41,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com Usd0.16 2/3 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.04 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,124 shares to 56,720 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 8,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,707 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe S Companies Inc Com Usd0.50 (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,746 shares to 16,617 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,302 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).