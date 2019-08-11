American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Shareholder Towercrest Capital Management Increased Stake by $484,868; Premier Asset Managment Has Lowered Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) as Stock Price Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 80,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 90,999 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 171,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 1.69 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company's stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.99M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 11,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,640 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 79,190 shares. Tradition Cap Llc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pension Service holds 0.16% or 952,667 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt owns 7,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.55 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 0.32% or 241,793 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 583,590 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 8,001 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 65,000 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bbr Partners Ltd owns 29,171 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,365 shares to 15,270 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 73,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Corp In reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cornerstone stated it has 85,258 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested in 4,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 29,005 shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 32,576 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 599,846 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 57,225 shares. Altrinsic Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 458,787 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 210 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited holds 175,534 shares. Everence Management stated it has 13,888 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Com has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 2.75M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.67 million shares. Moreover, Asset One Com Limited has 0.12% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).