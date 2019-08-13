American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Shareholder Towercrest Capital Management Increased Holding; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Boosted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $1.98 Million

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 3.56 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 38.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 12,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 45,025 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 32,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 4.39M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Inc reported 2,765 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc holds 72,113 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 40,400 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bamco New York holds 0.02% or 31,296 shares. Ranger Inv Management LP invested in 412 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 220,456 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs holds 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 3.63M shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 738 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.59% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 192,690 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares owns 2.55 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 30.40M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 328,369 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $889,967 activity. Roos John Victor also sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 9,525 shares to 101,746 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,085 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 76,405 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Calamos Wealth Limited Com holds 0.72% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 116,516 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 4.47M shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 497 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 2,041 shares. Captrust Finance invested in 9,961 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,813 shares. 79,190 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Washington Tru Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Arete Wealth Lc owns 16,395 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc owns 590 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 274,637 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp holds 319,661 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,482 shares stake.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,302 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.