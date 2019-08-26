American Intl Group Com (AIG) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Cyrusone (CONE) Holder D L Carlson Investment Group Lowered Stake by $583,284 as Market Valuation Rose

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Com (AIG) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 18,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 120,793 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc. (CONE) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 11,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 58,569 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 69,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 23,839 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Kwmg Limited Liability has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ami Inv Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 9,125 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 14,097 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.04% or 1.75 million shares. Utd Capital Advisers invested in 0.07% or 241,395 shares. Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Llc has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% or 5,500 shares. Spindletop Cap Ltd Liability holds 275,000 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.54% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1,124 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 427 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% or 153,432 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc Com (NYSE:AVT) by 213,066 shares to 512,850 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 96,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,693 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 63,705 shares to 97,525 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0.06% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York reported 49,300 shares stake. D E Shaw & Communication invested in 0.01% or 125,144 shares. 375,484 are owned by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation. Winfield Associates Inc accumulated 31,498 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Federated Pa holds 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 226,191 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 297,004 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Glenmede Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 957 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 89,256 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 124,817 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 15,009 shares. Usca Ria Lc invested in 9,278 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

