American Intl Group Com (AIG) Holder Bridges Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $654,675; General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Holding

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Com (AIG) by 53.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 15,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,269 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571,000, down from 28,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 2.28M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.61M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.05M, up from 5.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 36.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Star analyst is getting pushback from clients on his negative GE takes, but he doesn’t care – CNBC” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: Danaher Really Is The Mullet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons GE Stock May Stall Out – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can Larry Culp Really Save General Electric Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s debt reduction strategy may be dragging on stock price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG +7.6% after stunning Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

