American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Market Valuation Rose While Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Stake by $438,600; Facebook (FB) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Raised Position

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 7,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 52,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 44,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: More Questions About Bias; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Isn’t a Passive Player in Washington; 20/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg just lost $9 billion in wealth $FB; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 16/04/2018 – Facebook is looking at increased regulatory pressure following last week’s congressional testimony by founder Mark Zuckerberg; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Congressional Hearing; 23/05/2018 – Politicians are seeking answers from Facebook after it was revealed that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $869.31 million for 13.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 51Job Inc (Prn) by 7.00 million shares to 10.00M shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Pptys.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 218,623 shares to 145,923 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,917 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).