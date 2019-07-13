American Intl Group (AIG) Valuation Rose While Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Decreased Holding; Brookfield Asset Management Cut Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $7.15 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 37,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 286,953 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.47M, down from 324,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,738 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, down from 232,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.86 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 181,357 shares to 660,309 shares, valued at $155.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 228,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 741,743 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $132.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 455,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.