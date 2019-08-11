American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Value Rose While Brave Asset Management Lowered by $311,000 Its Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding by $388,446

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 3,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 27,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookmont owns 45,710 shares. 166,347 are held by Veritable L P. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com holds 0.85% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 866,202 shares. 2.84 million were accumulated by Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability. Paragon Cap Management Lc holds 1,861 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested in 5.87M shares. Crossvault Mgmt Lc invested in 3.08% or 59,054 shares. Arga Inv Mngmt LP has invested 0.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carlson Mgmt holds 3,803 shares. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,807 shares. Research And Mngmt Company reported 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Portland Glob Advsrs reported 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Curbstone Management Corp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 25,636 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fincl Service Corp holds 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,014 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 16,566 shares to 26,983 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,554 shares to 12,554 shares, valued at $781,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,093 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 50,832 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.12% or 758,424 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 8,282 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 481,255 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Washington Tru accumulated 217,314 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce reported 170 shares stake. Synovus Fin, Georgia-based fund reported 6,437 shares. Allstate Corp owns 32,839 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3.99 million shares. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.85% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). M&T Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 3.37 million shares. Murphy Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mount Vernon Assocs Md accumulated 16,451 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).