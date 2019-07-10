American Intl Group (AIG) Stake Upped by Capital Returns Management Llc; Howard Capital Management Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $412,400

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 3.54M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 86,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.92 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 21,284 shares to 87,166 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 47,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,718 shares, and cut its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 10,816 shares. Kentucky-based Central National Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 74,786 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Brinker holds 0.22% or 134,695 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 31,704 are owned by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Peddock Cap Advsr Lc owns 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1,520 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 3 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Co Pa owns 16,657 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,804 shares. Capital Ok stated it has 113,929 shares. Eaton Vance holds 1.11M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.24% stake. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 0.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 214,292 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,010 shares to 90,823 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices ( (IHI).

