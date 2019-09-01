American Intl Group (AIG) Stake Held by Buckhead Capital Management Llc; Chevron Common (CVX) Shareholder Country Trust Bank Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 72,112 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 50,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40 million shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Common (CVX) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 12,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 127,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 140,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ardevora Asset Management Llp has 0.61% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 28,967 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 7,037 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has 59,178 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 109,801 are owned by Colony Grp Limited Com. Stewart Patten Company Lc reported 130,908 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.4% or 17,131 shares. Prudential invested in 0.93% or 4.54 million shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 57,746 shares. 23,847 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated. Kahn Brothers Gp De has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 71,338 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 69,651 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $59.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. Common (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation Common (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares to 38,204 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,370 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.