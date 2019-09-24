American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Cut Its Holding; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 575,475 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 08/05/2018 – Herbalife Receives Globoforce’s Accelerate Award at WorkHuman 2018

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 58,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 2.54 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.90 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global owns 44,668 shares. Limited Liability Corp accumulated 492,621 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 47,895 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 5,493 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Franklin Res reported 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Atria Ltd Liability accumulated 0.12% or 57,906 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Deccan Value Investors Limited Partnership accumulated 9.74M shares or 35.69% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Communications Na accumulated 332 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 178,760 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 26,712 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 20,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,835 were accumulated by Amalgamated Natl Bank.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40M for 15.17 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 3,310 shares to 844,210 shares, valued at $78.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).