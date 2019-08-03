American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Raised Its Holding by $401,835 as Share Price Rose; Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Upped Its Holding by $338,200 as Stock Value Declined

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 9,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 180,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 170,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.61M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 121,453 shares to 31,494 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 10.87M shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.02% or 154,943 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ironwood Financial Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 5 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.93% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Murphy Capital has invested 0.31% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability accumulated 8,282 shares. 5,500 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. 1,134 were accumulated by Mcf Advsr Limited Liability. Cleararc Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 21,100 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.99M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 4,712 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,490 shares. New York-based Amer Intll Gp has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Spindletop Capital Lc has 11.13% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 275,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

