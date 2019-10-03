American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Raised Holding; As Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) Stock Price Declined, Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 195,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 180,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 2.11M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 6,010 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305,000, down from 13,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlns Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 3.39M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines has a new destination – and it’s making other carriers nervous; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 07/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane arriving at BWI was struck by a pickup truck; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS TO MAKE SURE ALL PASSENGERS ON THEIR WAY; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines raises dividend by 28 pct on tax reform gains; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT PHILLY AIRPORT: NBC

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 21,850 shares to 72,770 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15M for 12.21 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 15,588 shares to 7,091 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 28,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,003 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

