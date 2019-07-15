American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Spindletop Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.29 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Oakmont Partners Upped Its Stake

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 3.75 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 1.78M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.22 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

