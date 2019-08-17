American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Spindletop Capital Cut Holding by $1.29 Million as Valuation Rose; Accenture Plc (ACN) Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Trimmed Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 5,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 384,009 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.59M, down from 389,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49 million shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 4.04M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 865,011 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Stifel owns 203,301 shares. Cap Glob has 0.58% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 0.71% or 239,450 shares. Bessemer has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moody Bankshares Division reported 685 shares stake. Proshare Advsr reported 219,525 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 68,338 are owned by Narwhal Capital Mngmt. Greenleaf reported 0% stake. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 124,044 shares stake.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement invested 0.42% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Exchange Management reported 1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2,090 are held by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 9,805 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.91% or 475,447 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability reported 0.43% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,180 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,060 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,282 shares. 29,735 are owned by Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Heritage Wealth, Virginia-based fund reported 137 shares. Montecito State Bank accumulated 0.17% or 3,099 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 156,990 shares to 160,931 shares, valued at $27.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 161,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.25 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.