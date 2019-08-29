American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Texas Permanent School Fund Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $1.50 Million as Market Value Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 14,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 486,664 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.64 million, down from 501,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 4.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 46,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 574,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75M, up from 528,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 2.50M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 1.11 million shares. Scotia stated it has 125,901 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 481,157 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 38,946 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 55,392 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 7.62 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 22.83M shares. Adirondack Tru owns 269 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mgmt owns 0.45% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 110,193 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fjarde Ap reported 0.16% stake. Missouri-based Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 250,552 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 45,900 shares. Kbc Gru Inc Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 180,527 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 20,103 shares to 129,258 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 25,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).