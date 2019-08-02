American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Raised by Md Sass Investors Services Inc

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 24,970 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 39,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 435,301 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 87,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 147,359 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.35. About 6.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 140,836 shares to 413,192 shares, valued at $20.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 38,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,368 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 11.62 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.