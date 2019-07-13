American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Fedex (FDX) Stake

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22 million shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 15,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,338 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 83,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.86M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 12,632 shares to 62,237 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Ltd Llc holds 0% or 217 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 897 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 31,704 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr accumulated 17,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP accumulated 1.55% or 1.55M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.62% or 163,605 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 642,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 1.75M shares. Advisor Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Somerset Tru Communication holds 0.42% or 18,691 shares. Jnba Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 101 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Company Lc has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,712 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated New York invested in 0% or 41 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Capital has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,054 shares. 36,043 were reported by Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Com. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.34% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 192,347 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 88,070 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. London Of Virginia stated it has 471,421 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sei Co accumulated 188,721 shares. Lincoln holds 0.02% or 2,623 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 91,723 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 2,438 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp. 4,003 are owned by Aviance Partners Ltd. Parsec Fincl Mngmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 778,507 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Reminds FedEx (FDX) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TO FDX EMPLOYEES: Zamansky LLC Continues Its Investigation Into Possible ERISA Violations in the FedEx Corp. Retirement Savings Plan – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Logistics As Economic Savior; Amazon Self-Delivers How Much?! – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx CEO hammers at trade policies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.