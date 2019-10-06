American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Trimmed Stake by $664,355; Facebook (FB) Holder Decatur Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $352,225

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 81,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.81 million, down from 83,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – Flexential Announces Fastest, Lowest-Latency Direct Network Connection To Asia; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA- IN JULY 2016 GSR ASKED FIRM TO VERIFY DATA WAS DELETED; IN AUG, TOOK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GSR; IN NOV, REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH GSR; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect User Data (Video); 25/05/2018 – Activist Max Schrems accuses Facebook and Google of GDPR breach; 19/04/2018 – German lawmakers to grill Facebook manager on data privacy; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has denied any data breach, saying that no systems were infiltrated and no passwords or sensitive information were hacked; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus; 21/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence; 26/03/2018 – CMO Today: Madison Avenue and Silicon Valley Tension; Vestager’s ‘Grave Suspicions’ About Google; Facebook’s Apology Ads; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE IS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group (AIG) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 12,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 82,252 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, down from 94,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.21 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.23 million are held by Bessemer Grp Inc. 81,936 were reported by Decatur Capital Mgmt Inc. Central Retail Bank And Tru invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Griffin Asset Management holds 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,755 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 32,733 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel, a California-based fund reported 16,425 shares. Oarsman has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sfe Counsel reported 0.27% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,432 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 235,000 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Com reported 1,186 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Limited Co stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 55,094 shares. Hightower Service Lta reported 78,460 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates holds 2,091 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $917.86M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.