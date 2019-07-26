American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Trimmed Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Fiera Capital Has Raised Position by $22.39 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 161,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759.45M, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62 million shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 2.05 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 639,157 shares to 642,657 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 252,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.41 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,815 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bokf Na holds 6,670 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 38.91M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Private Advisor Lc has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 8.83M are owned by Diamond Hill Mgmt. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 242,546 shares. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.57% or 11,500 shares. Kwmg Lc invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Institute For Wealth Ltd invested in 0.16% or 17,557 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated invested in 8,072 shares. Guggenheim Cap has 55,392 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Inc invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) by 31,869 shares to 71,031 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 477,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 93,672 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 1.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 19,786 shares. Boltwood Capital has 1.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,734 shares. Fort Washington Oh reported 1.00 million shares. The Japan-based Mu Invs Limited has invested 3.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Punch & Associate Inv Mngmt has 44,875 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1,974 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Snow Capital Mgmt LP has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,215 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated reported 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 315,716 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 2.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Miles reported 5,763 shares stake. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).