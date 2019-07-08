American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Decreased Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose, Oakmont Partners Has Increased Its Position by $460,502

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 4.31 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 2.89M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 171 shares in its portfolio. 70 were accumulated by Toth Advisory Corporation. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd owns 214,292 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Peoples Svcs Corp holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.19% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated owns 417 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 415 shares. Geode Llc owns 10.78 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 34,863 shares stake. Moreover, Bluecrest Limited has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 14,800 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research holds 6,150 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md accumulated 16,451 shares. Johnson Fin Group invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 23,729 shares to 49,180 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 128,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 11.93 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Company has invested 1.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Concorde Asset Lc has 7,810 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa reported 2.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pitcairn has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp reported 70,981 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 15,897 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 45,257 shares. Hedeker Wealth invested in 25,785 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt holds 61,075 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 20.4% stake. Commercial Bank Of Stockton accumulated 10,468 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation holds 12,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 169,330 shares.

