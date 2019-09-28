American Intl Group (AIG) Position Held by Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa; As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 4,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,832 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 12,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 9,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 31,964 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 22,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 2.93M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Inv Mgmt Communication, a Colorado-based fund reported 25,531 shares. Twin Focus Cap Prtn Ltd Liability reported 4,800 shares. Florida-based Provise Mgmt Group Lc has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc owns 276,327 shares. Moors & Cabot invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 38,183 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 40,504 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested in 394,329 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Holowesko Prns Limited reported 1.14M shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.13% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mcf Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,034 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc reported 1,700 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 195,844 shares or 2.95% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 42,081 shares to 103,646 shares, valued at $24.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 14,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,853 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc reported 30,973 shares. Lafayette Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Essex Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,288 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Co accumulated 1,689 shares. Texas-based Westwood Gru has invested 0.47% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Halsey Associates Ct has 3,201 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.51% or 15,430 shares in its portfolio. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 500 shares. Ent Services owns 631 shares. Calamos Ltd holds 37,015 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 5,335 shares. Monetary holds 0.84% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 13,300 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc accumulated 0.01% or 20 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 46,232 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust Communications holds 478,443 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 760 shares to 30,948 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.