American Intl Group (AIG) Market Value Rose While Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Stake by $419,078; Trigran Investments Position in Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Upped by $372,000

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 9,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 775,468 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39M, up from 765,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 4.29 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,087 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, up from 236,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 202,585 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $16.11 million activity. TEVANIAN AVADIS sold $127,400 worth of stock or 1,960 shares. Dolby Dagmar had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.26 million on Wednesday, February 6. $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by JASPER N WILLIAM JR. 35,000 shares valued at $2.21 million were sold by CHEW LEWIS on Friday, February 8. YEAMAN KEVIN J sold $212,723 worth of stock.

