American Intl Group (AIG) Market Valuation Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Has Lifted by $929,660 Its Holding; Schwab Charles Investment Management Stake in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Has Trimmed by $3.05 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,112 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 50,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 1.20 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 152,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 666,260 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 818,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 365,752 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares to 64,871 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,655 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Invest Comm invested 0.45% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 21,100 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 22.83M shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Communications invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Duncker Streett And has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0.03% or 71,856 shares. 685 are held by Moody Bancorp Division. Ally Fin invested 0.78% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Co has 4.35% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.50 million shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 25,685 shares. First Republic Management Inc has 247,420 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 3.78 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 446 shares. 7,112 are owned by Fiduciary. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 0.11% or 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company reported 27,470 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 12,438 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 50,200 shares. Quantbot Techs LP owns 38,157 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 80,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 505,774 shares. 1.62 million were accumulated by Nomura Holdings. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership owns 29,594 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 148,700 shares. Lmr Llp holds 1.89% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 646,759 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 275,125 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 61,912 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 520,979 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 3,698 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,507 shares to 268,683 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 11,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).