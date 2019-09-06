American Intl Group (AIG) Holding Maintained by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc; Fsi Group Has Lowered Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding by $4.61 Million; Share Value Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 66,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 232,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, up from 165,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 82,245 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 193,636 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.65 million for 9.41 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Ionic Cap Lc has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 258,046 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). U S Global Invsts accumulated 10,455 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 685 shares. 101,859 are owned by Federated Pa. Holderness reported 8,025 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 46,988 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Trust invested in 0.01% or 386 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 16,022 shares. Mufg Americas holds 21,283 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 331,526 shares.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Anticipate RPV To Hit $74 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) PT Lowered to $49 at Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3,993 shares to 19,159 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,420 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).