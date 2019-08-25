American Intl Group (AIG) Holding Lifted by Holowesko Partners Ltd; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position by $2.15 Million

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 69,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.76 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 4.70 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 101,417 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $128.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 922,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.07 million for 7.04 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,567 shares to 22,716 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).