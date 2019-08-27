American Intl Group (AIG) Holding Has Increased by Holowesko Partners Ltd; Capital World Investors Has Trimmed Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake by $194.22 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 2.13 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.94M, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 1.09 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 22.61M shares to 45.36 million shares, valued at $3.39B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany And Co (NYSE:TIF) by 7,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Holding Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 2,114 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.32% or 11,155 shares. International Invsts stated it has 6.55 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 218,227 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1,350 shares. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Invesco invested in 594,193 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Lc holds 1.09% or 22,148 shares. Impala Asset Management Limited Liability owns 59,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 161,430 were reported by Calamos Advisors Llc. Westpac Corporation holds 12,136 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 19,244 shares. Cap Ww accumulated 1.22M shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Strs Ohio holds 79,174 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested in 378,458 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 161,885 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Florida-based Provise Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Swiss Bankshares has 2.95M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 728,988 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 60,944 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.09% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Regent Inv Limited Liability reported 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mcclain Value Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 66,758 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moody Bancshares Tru Division has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 685 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.01% or 1,052 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 48,879 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

