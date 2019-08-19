American Intl Group (AIG) Holding Has Boosted by Cambiar Investors Llc; Covey Capital Advisors Boosted Its Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $2.12 Million

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 98,425 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 138,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 941,558 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54 million, up from 803,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 561,004 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 14,549 shares to 101,806 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,549 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

