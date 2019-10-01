American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Toron Capital Markets Decreased Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While First Trust Bank LTD Trimmed Holding

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $163.97. About 5.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 58,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 863,982 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 33.60 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41M for 13.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 21,061 shares to 769,529 shares, valued at $31.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 62,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).