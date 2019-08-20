American Intl Group (AIG) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered Stake; As Colgate (CL) Stock Price Rose, Roffman Miller Associates Has Raised Holding by $886,244

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 642,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65 million, down from 742,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 1.89M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 13,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 244,537 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76 million, up from 231,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 1.43 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 598,000 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $132.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

